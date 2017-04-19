Victim shows up at Jackson hospital with gunshot wound

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating after a patient showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Commander Tyree Jones said a victim went to Merit Health to be treated after being shot.

Police are trying to determine the location of the crime scene at this time.

WJTV will follow this story and provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

