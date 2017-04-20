7 more Alcorn State Univeristy football players arrested in connection with fight

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Claiborne County authorities said seven more Alcorn State University football players are arrested in connection with a fight that happened last week.

Sheriff Frank Davis said more arrests are expected because other students are also filing charges.

Eleven other football players were arrested Wednesday in connection with the same brawl. The charges range from simple assault to malicious mischief.

The fight broke out in the cafeteria last Monday and was caught on video.

The video, which made rounds on social media, shows dozens of students throwing punches.