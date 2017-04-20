Belhaven residents claim water bills increased significantly

By and Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Belhaven neighbors claim their water bills for April are up to three times more than what they paid last month.

Multiple neighbors say the got statements that read “bill estimation is being decreased significantly.”

However, some of them report a price increase between $12 and $131.

Jackson leaders say it’s unlikely that there would be an increase in a significant number of bills in a specific location.

“It’s ambiguous language in an attempt to explain the difference between last month’s $50 bill and this month’s $180 bill,” said Bedford Forrest, a resident.

The city said they’re investigating the price increase.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s