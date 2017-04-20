Belhaven residents claim water bills increased significantly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Belhaven neighbors claim their water bills for April are up to three times more than what they paid last month.

Multiple neighbors say the got statements that read “bill estimation is being decreased significantly.”

However, some of them report a price increase between $12 and $131.

Jackson leaders say it’s unlikely that there would be an increase in a significant number of bills in a specific location.

“It’s ambiguous language in an attempt to explain the difference between last month’s $50 bill and this month’s $180 bill,” said Bedford Forrest, a resident.

The city said they’re investigating the price increase.