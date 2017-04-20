Brookhaven softball team honors teen who was killed in crash

BROOKHAVEN, MISS (WJTV) — The Brookhaven High School softball team honored Brittney Hill at their game Thursday.

Brittney Hill was a softball player at Brookhaven High School. She was killed in a car crash while going to pick up her prom date.

The Brookhaven softball team held a balloon release before the game. Hill’s mother, Shanika Hill, threw the first pitch.

“I find some comfort in that I did something right because everybody loved her,” said Hill.

“I don’t know how I am going to get through this because it’s going to be hard,” said a mournful Hill. ” We’re just going to figure out how to get through this together.”

Brittney’s funeral will be Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at Alexander Middle School in Brookhaven at 11 am.