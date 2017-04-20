Former Tennessee teacher arrested, 15-year-old student found safe

(WJTV) The student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher in Tennessee has been found safe.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirms that Tad Cummins is under arrest and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is safe.
This is a developing story. More details are expected to be released this afternoon.
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.