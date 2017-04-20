Former Tennessee teacher arrested, 15-year-old student found safe

(WJTV) The student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher in Tennessee has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirms that Tad Cummins is under arrest and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is safe.

MEDIA: We will offer a news conference at TBI Headquarters in Nashville at 3PM Central. Gathering as many details as possible to share. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

NEWS ALERT: Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/QezSERDzHV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

This is a developing story. More details are expected to be released this afternoon.

