JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds Community College held its annual Golf Fun Fest Thursday.

The school is raising money for scholarships, student development, and other campus projects.

This is the 30th year for the competition.

It was held at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Raymond Road.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.