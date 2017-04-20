Madison mayor, publisher for Madison County Journal discuss murder-for-hire claim

Related Coverage Engineer claims Canton official offered to kill journalist, Madison mayor

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A new document from former Canton contractor Rudy Warnock claims a murder for hire plot was offered to kill the Madison mayor and a local journalist.

Warnock is suing Canton Municipal Utilities for wrongfully firing his engineering firm.

In the affidavit, Warnock alleges that CMU Board Commissioner Cleveland Anderson was the person who made that “hire for murder” offer.

Warnock claims Anderson offered to have Madison County Journal Reporter Michael Simmons killed.

A few weeks after that, Warnock says Anderson offered to have Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler killed.

“I hope the authorities will dig deep, and Imean deep, to get to the bottom of everything,” Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler said.

“But here we are six months later, and this is just now coming out, so I think that’s a good question to ask,” said Jim Prince, publisher of the Madison County Journal.

So far, Warnock’s attorney has not answered our questions about the affidavit and these claims. Calls to a number listed for Cleveland Anderson went unanswered Thursday.