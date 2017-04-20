McComb Railroad Museum making repairs to train cars damaged by vandals

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Railroad Museum has enough money to begin repairing some of the facility that was damaged by vandals.

Officials said they were in the process of securing money for more lighting and a surveillance video but had a major setback, went the museum was vandalized on February 25.

They began collecting donations to repair the damages.

They tell us that they now have enough money to being the first phase of the outside train display security system, which they said includes state-of-the-art lighting.

The funds collected will also go towards repairing the three train cars that were damaged.

The 1883 office car will be opened for touring on “Celebrate Trains at the McComb Depot” on Saturday, May 13, 2017, between 10 am and 2 pm.