Mississippi schools raise tuition again after budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s eight public universities say budget cuts mean tuition increases.

The College Board Thursday approved additional tuition increases at all of the universities next fall. The vote came without the normal 30-day waiting period, and increases come atop the normally scheduled tuition increases that were approved last fall.

The additional costs mean tuition will go up 6.6 percent on average at the state’s public universities, compared to what students are paying this year.

The statewide average for two semesters of full-time tuition and fees would rise by an average of $463 to $7,491.

Increases range from 5 percent at Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University to 9.1 percent at Mississippi University for Women.

Before Thursday’s change, rates had been scheduled to go up 3.8 percent, on average.