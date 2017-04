HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a multiple-vehicle crash on I-55 before the Siwell Road exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes are blocked at this time.

First responders are on the scene.

WJTV has a crew headed to this area. We will provide updates as soon as we get them.

@MississippiDOT multiple vehicle accidents on I 55 north near byram. Northbound closed use another route. pic.twitter.com/0r56wNTXME — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) April 20, 2017