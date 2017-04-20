Three kayak launches added at Ross Barnett Reservoir

(WJTV) — Three new kayak-dedicated launches have been installed at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said this gives paddlers access to the Rez.

The new facilities are located at Ratliffs Ferry on the upper river, Brown’s Landing on the north end of the main lake just off the Natchez Trace at Mississippi Highway 43, and at Pelahatchie Shore Park in Pelahatchie Bay.

“The existing ramp has become mighty popular with paddlers, and we are proud to add these new sites to give our users more options,” said Jack Winstead, President of the PRVWSD Board of Directors. “Kayaking is a fast-growing user group. Five or 10 years ago, it was rare to see a kayak on the reservoir; now, you see them daily.”

Each site has self-launch systems that allow users to enter their kayaks and slide into the water at the beginning of the trip and an easy paddle up at the conclusion. Handrails are included.