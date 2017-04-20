TRAFFIC: I-55 northbound before Elton Road, Exit 88

UPDATE: 04/20/2017 9:33am Delays are now estimated as being approximately 30 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are reported on I-55 northbound.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports an incident in the right shoulder of the northbound side of I-55 before Elton Road and Exit 88.

Delays of at least 55 minutes are expected.

There is no word on the exact nature of the incident at this time. WJTV will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

