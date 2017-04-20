Video shows students encouraging classmates before state assessment tests

(Video courtesy of Jaleel King and Michele Holder)

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A positive video of students at a Holmes County school is making its rounds on social media.

The video that was posted on Facebook by Jaleel King, shows students and administrators lined up in the hallways supporting their classmates who were getting ready for state assessment tests.

This took place at Goodman-Pickens Elementary School in Goodman.

We’re told that the principal, Bridgett Wheaton and her staff believe in the power of motivation and encouragement.