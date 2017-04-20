Dr. Walter Hillman honored with historical markers in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) —   The City of Clinton recognized Dr. Walter Hillman with two historical markers Thursday.

The event was held at 10 a.m. at Hillman Berry Lions Club Park located at the intersection of Leake and East Street.

Hillman, founder of Hillman College and former president of Mississippi College was known for his works during the post-reconstruction period in Clinton.

He’s also known for supporting Sarah Dickey’s work at Mt. Hermon Seminary for African-American girls in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

