What’s Working: Training with Natalia Trotter

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fitness experts say it all the time, “Change your body, change your life.”

Easy to say, but to do it takes equal parts dedication and motivation. A Brandon woman is using her story to keep others on the path to fitness and happiness.

Natalia Trotter had been awake for roughly seven months with a colicky baby when she knew she had to make a change. She was overweight, overstressed and unhappy. Now, she is none of those things. Here’s how she did it.

Natalia Trotter has transformed her life through fitness. Eight years ago, after the birth of her second child, she knew she had to make a change.

“I was 206 pounds,” she said. “I was depressed, and I was emotionally and physically exhausted. My blood pressure was skyrocketing. I probably was a pre-stroke person. Pre-diabetic for sure. My belly was out to here.”

Natalia began working out at home, eating five healthy meals a day, lifting weights and running between sets.

Seven months later she was down 70 pounds.

“When your body starts trusting you with the process, it says, ‘okay, I feel great, give me more,’ and now I am going to use this energy to build muscle,” she said.

These days, Natalia is winning fitness competitions. A certified personal trainer since 2009, Natalia will help anyone.

Natalia stresses proper form above all. Squats are a personal favorite.

“Just imagine your body is a totally tight machine,” she said.

She is big on positive reinforcement. She helped herself, and now she’s committed to helping others.

” I feel like I am drinking jet fuel. I am flying all day.”

Natalia credits her husband, Wilson Trotter, for being her daily motivator, her children, Alena and George for their support, understanding, and cooperation, her brother, Vadim Bannikova for constantly testing her strength, and her parents Leonard and Luybov Bannikova for their unending love and faith in her.

Natalia says she actually eats more now than she did when she was overweight. She says many people struggle with being overfed and undernourished.