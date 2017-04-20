Yarber asked to submit DNA test in sexual harassment lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The woman suing Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber for sexual harassment is asking the court to order him to comply and respond to a request.

The document said Kim Bracey asked Yarber to submit a DNA test. The document explains that Bracey has already produced lab results to show that a male’s DNA was detected on a necklace she owns. She is claiming that the DNA belongs to Yarber.

Bracey is asking for the DNA test to determine if there is a match.

Her attorney’s filed a motion to ask Yarber to respond to the Interrogatories and Requests for Production. They also want Yarber to pay her attorney fees for having to file a motion to compel on this issue.

Bracey filed a lawsuit against Yarber back in August alleging that she and Yarber had an affair. The complaint states that when she tried to end it, she was forced to continue the sexual relationship to keep her job.

