2 arrested in separate Vicksburg drug busts

Left to Right: Ebonie Cox, Marquette McCroy (Photo: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police arrest two people in separate drug busts Friday.

Officers went to Division Street Friday and arrested 40-year-old Ebonie Cox. Police went there to serve a warrant.

They said they found seven grams of cocaine. She is charged with possession of cocaine and sale of cocaine.

Law enforcement officers also conducted a traffic stop on Melrose Lane Friday.

35-year-old Marquette McCroy was arrested for possession of 13 grams of marijuana.

“Drug activity will not be tolerated in the City of Vicksburg,” said Chief Walter Armstrong. “Drug dealers need to know that the Vicksburg Police Department will continue to fight the war on drugs in the community in order to make this community a safe community.”

