6 Pearl River Community College baseball players have mumps

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A few baseball players at a community college in the Magnolia state have the mumps.

Officials at Pearl River Community College tell WJTV there has been an outbreak and six baseball players are affected.

They are testing four others to see if they have the mumps as well. The school has not had to cancel any games because of the outbreak.

The team is expected to play tomorrow.

The vice president said that the areas the baseball players are using are being sterilized.

We’re working to get more information on this story. We’ll bring that to you as soon as we get it.