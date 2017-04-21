Byram Swinging Bridge Festival this weekend

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The gates are open to the Swinging Bridge Festival in Byram.

“We had about 3,500 last year, and I’m hoping maybe 4,400 to 4,500 people show up,” said Mayor Richard White.

With the growing number of festival attendees, organizers have increased the numbers of vendors this year.

“We have over 65 vendors here this year,” said Dorian Allen- Parks and Recreation Coordinator. “We’ve grown on that, and we plan on growing even more.”

Susan Sherman has been a vendor at the Byram Festival for the last three years, selling scented candle warmers and other items for your home.

“It’s gotten bigger and better every year,” she said. “So I’m hoping it’s the same for this year.”

There is a chance for some wet weather over the weekend, but they said rain would not stop the show

There is free admission. Any funds the city does make will go to the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re going to use it to provide for sports and stuff for the children in our city,” Mayor White said.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday. The gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday.