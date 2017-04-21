Candidates Forum in Clinton Mississippi

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Clinton neighbors met candidates for different political offices at an event held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, The candidates forum was organized by Gerad Hardy along with AMR and the Chamber of Commerce.

Hardy says it was “…an important opportunity to give our citizens a chance to be able to know more about the candidates, the leadership that we will have over the next four years, to learn about their platforms, their thoughts, and the things that will be important to them…The chance to be able to have citizens sit right here and hear first-hand…what the thoughts are of the candidates…Nothing’s more important than that when they cast that vote in June.”