Career Day at Carver Middle School

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Carver Middle School got to learn about different jobs for Career Day.

WJTV’s Candace Coleman spent the morning taking to middle schoolers about her daily job as a reporter and all the work that goes on behind the scenes at WJTV 12.

The students got the chance to interact and ask questions.

