Congressman Gregg Harper talks about North Korea, healthcare, other U.S. issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper stopped by the WJTV 12 Studios Friday to discuss some of the issues America is facing.

One of the hottest topics he discussed was the current tensions with North Korea.

Congressman Harper said he supports President Donald Trump.

“For the first time in more than eight years, we’ve got enemies around the world that are no longer laughing at us, or shrugging off things that we might say,” he said.

He also talked about the missile strikes on Syria and said he support Trump’s decision.

“Keep in mind, that this was a proportional response to a horrific situation,” he said. “We’re not offended in Congress, some may be, that he didn’t pick up the phone and call us before, to get permission.”

In national news, Harper said he sees the Affordable Care Act as a failure. He also blamed the Freedom Caucus for not getting the American Health Care Act to pass.

“There will be no Democratic Party votes for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare,” Harper said. “That’s a reality. That means the Republicans have to do this on our own.”