Huge hole on Brookhollow Circle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People in a Jackson neighborhood say they have watched a hole get bigger. Now it is threatening their safety.

Brookhollow Circle is in a South Jackson neighborhood where three buses drive twice a day. People living here say for two years, a hole in the street has grown.

They say they city is not giving the problem the attention it needs. Concerned neighbors say they have tried to block traffic to keep anyone from getting hurt.

“I just kept watching it, it leaves a bad smell,” on resident said. “The city comes by here, but they never look at this hole. Whatever and it’s steady getting bigger and bigger. We put the cones down here to keep the buses from touching this area here because it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

WJTV reached out to city officials about this. We are waiting for a response.