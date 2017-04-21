Huge hole on Brookhollow Circle in Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People in a Jackson neighborhood say they have watched a hole get bigger. Now it is threatening their safety.

Brookhollow Circle is in a South Jackson neighborhood where three buses drive twice a day. People living here say for two years, a hole in the street has grown.

They say they city is not giving the problem the attention it needs. Concerned neighbors say they have tried to block traffic to keep anyone from getting hurt.

“I just kept watching it, it leaves a bad smell,” on resident said. “The city comes by here, but they never look at this hole. Whatever and it’s steady getting bigger and bigger. We put the cones down here to keep the buses from touching this area here because it’s getting bigger and bigger.”

WJTV reached out to city officials about this. We are waiting for a response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s