JPD: 1 stabbed on Watkins Place

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a stabbing that happened on Watkins Place.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the victim is in stable condition at the moment.

Officers said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

No other details have been released about the incident. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

