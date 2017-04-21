JPD: 1 stabbed on Watkins Place

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a stabbing that happened on Watkins Place.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the victim is in stable condition at the moment.

Officers said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

No other details have been released about the incident. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s