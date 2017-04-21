JPS Parent of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools has named its parent of the year.

Shalonda Coleman is the mother of a fourth-grade student at Bates Elementary School and a college student enrolled at Jackson State University

JPS officials said she works for the Mississippi Department of Education in the Office of Healthy School.

Coleman is known for encouraging the staff to stay in contact with her about needs that any of the students or staff may have. She’s also an active member of the school’s PTA.

“Ms. Coleman is a phenomenal parent,” said Bates Principal Stephen Johnson. “She steps in to support not only her child but the other 349 students that we serve on a daily basis. I can truly say that she shows no favorites. She treats all students as if they were her own.”

The Parent of the Year and both finalists received gifts from each of their schools. The Residence Inn by Marriott, the District at Eastover also provided these outstanding parents a complimentary stay at their new hotel.

As Parent of the Year she was presented a plaque, passes to the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and a $50 restaurant gift card.

Coleman will represent the District in the Mississippi Department of Education Parent of the Year competition.