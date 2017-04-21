Latest: Father of Tennessee teen says she was brainwashed

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on the missing Tennessee high school student who was found in California with a teacher (all times local):

7 a.m. – The father of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was found in northern California with a teacher after being missing for more than a month says he thinks his daughter was brainwashed.

Speaking Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the father said his daughter will need therapy and that her family will be patient with her and get her the help she needs.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

In the meantime, a teacher at the girl’s high school, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex.

Cummins surrendered to deputies Thursday near a remote cabin in Cecilville, California.

___

2:40 a.m. – After being missing for more than a month, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl was found near a cabin in a remote part of northern California and the 50-year-old teacher accused of kidnapping her was arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says health sciences teacher Tad Cummins surrendered to sheriff’s deputies Thursday without incident in Cecilville, California. The girl was apparently healthy and unharmed, but authorities say their main concern was her emotional and mental state.

Cummins faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex. Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith says that if convicted of the federal charge, he faces at least 10 years in prison.