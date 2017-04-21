Marijuana, guns seized in Hinds County drug bust; 3 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies seized guns and more than a pound of high-grade marijuana Thursday.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said 22-year-old Quinton King is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 18-year-old Morgan Wilburn and 22-year-old Markell Mack were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Deputies served a search warrant around 4:20 p.m. at a home on Lewis Street.

“Investigators received a tip and had this residence under surveillance for some time,” said Major Luke.

The three men were taken to the Hind County Detention Center in Raymond.

