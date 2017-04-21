MDOC: Inmate walks off work detail in Pike County

By Published: Updated:
Antonio Henderson (Photo: MDOC)

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who walked off a work detail in Pike County.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Antonio Henderson escaped a work detail in a stolen town of Summit truck.

MDOC said Henderson was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Thursday..

We’re told the 23-year-old is serving two years for two counts of grand larceny in Leflore County.

He also received three years’ probation for each count when he was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2016.

If you see Henderson or know of his whereabouts, contact the MDOC at (662) 745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

