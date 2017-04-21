New homes for some victims of August 2016 flooding in Crosby

CROSBY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Some survivors of the August 2016 flooding in Amite and Wilkinson counties are settling into donated trailers and repaired homes.

Eight months after dozens of people were displaced by a flood, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to help people get houses.

Damages incurred as a result of the flooding were not eligible for funding fromt he Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). MEMA was able to secure a $250,000 grant to replace trailers and raise homes in flood zones.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 marked the final phase of the trailer donation with the nineteenth and final one set in place.