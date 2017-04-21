New park honoring veterans approved for Ridgeland Mississippi

WJTV Published:

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) – A new park honoring veterans will soon be built in the city of Ridgeland, Mississippi.  

The park will have a large tower bell, benches, and plaques honoring the six branches of the military.  Loved ones can also have a brick engraved with the name of a veteran.

City officials approved the plan for the park earlier this week.  The site is located on Highway 51 and School Street, near the police department and Ridgeland library.

The cost for the park is approximately $122,000,  The funds will come from donations.

The veterans park is expected to start construction within the next year.

 

