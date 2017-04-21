Police say woman tries to run over man, crashes into building

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A Natchez woman has been arrested after authorities say she crashed into a building while attempting to run over a man and later fled the scene.

News outlets report Natchez Police Department Lt. Julius Steele says 28-year-old Lakisha Holmes was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, felony malicious mischief and having no driver’s license.

Steele says Holmes tried to run over a man she believed was spreading rumors about her. Officials say Holmes instead crashed into a vacant building and fled the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the man Holmes tried to run over was uninjured.

It is unclear if Holmes has an attorney.

Photo Credit: Natchez Police Department

 

