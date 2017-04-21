‘Relay for Life’ raises funds for cancer research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — People from across the state will work as a team to save lives Friday night.

It’s all part of Relay for Life in Raymond. The event is a celebration and a way to raise money for cancer research.

“Byram, Clinton, and Raymond have come together for Relay for Life, and I am involved this time for the first time as a survivor, said Pam Park McCord, who is one of the Relay for Life team captains.

She will be hitting the track in Raymond to raise money for a worthy cause. The breast cancer survivor volunteers on the event’s Planning

Committee, and also teaches kids at Batson Children’s Hospital.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer October 23 of 2015, and so I am a survivor,” she said. “And so we are very excited about tonight at 6 o’clock getting things started.”

Cancer is a disease that touches so many people. The stories of its destruction are powerful and real, but so are the stories of triumph and perseverance.

Relay for Life is an opportunity to share those stories.

The fundraiser started in 1985 and has since grown dramatically. Millions of people participate in the event across the world. It raises money for the American Cancer Society.

“Weather is going to be beautiful. It’s 6 p.m. to midnight, or you don’t have to stay the whole time, but it’s going to be so fun. There’s about 18 teams, and each one has a different theme, and we are going to kick cancer to the curb.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Hinds Community College’s Renfroe Stadium Friday night, April 21.