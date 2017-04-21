WJTV’s Melanie Christopher goes ‘Over the Edge’ for charity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV’s Melanie Christopher went “Over the Edge” for charity on Friday.

Over the Edge with Friends of Children’s Hospital is an event that raises funds for Blair E. Baston Children’s Hospital.

The goal for this year is to raise $150,000 to support the patients at Batson.

Melanie got the chance Friday to rappel down the 14th story Trustmark Corporate Office Building in Downtown Jackson.

Others will get the chance to do the same thing on Saturday. Get more information about the event here.

You can watch the video clips above to see Melanie’s reaction before, during, and after she went “Over the Edge.”

 

