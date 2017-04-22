Gold wins Southern Miss spring game 14-7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two quarterbacks battling for the starting spot at Southern Miss got to show their spring progression on Saturday in the Golden Eagles’ Black and Gold Game.

Keon Howard, who got some playing time last year, went 12-for-4 with 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Kwadra Griggs went 15-for-25 with 207 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Gold team won the game when linebacker Jeremy Sangster picked off a pass at midfield and ran it back for a score to seal a 14-7 win.

Click the video above to hear from Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson on his two quarterbacks as well as what player stood out the most on Saturday.