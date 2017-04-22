Alcorn’s McNair to follow school’s action on player arrests

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair spoke to the media for the first time since 18 of his football players were arrested for their involvement in an on-campus brawl.

“Anybody who has been a football player or a student on campus knows things like that happen,” Alcorn State coach Fred McNair said. “It’s no problem. We’re going to handle that. The University did a great job putting out a statement on it. So we’re just going to take it and wait until they get done with their process.”

McNair said he will follow whatever action the University takes.

“Whatever the student conduct policy is, we’ll take it in our hands and deal with it,” McNair said. “Whatever comes up, whatever the school puts out, we’ll have to abide by that.”

PURPLE AND GOLD GAME ENDS IN 6-6 TIE

As for the Purple and Gold Game itself, it ended in a 6-6 tie. The game was just two quarters.

