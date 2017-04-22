Spann Elementary gets makeover with Comcast Cares Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Latori Herring is just one of many parents who spent their Saturday keeping their child’s school beautiful. She says, “it’s beautiful, its a big change, its amazing what some mulch can do to the front of a school.” But it isn’t just parents and students working today…this project is a part of the national Comcast Cares Day. Kae Washington, Comcast manager, says “we have over 100,000 Comcast employees nation wide that are supporting 800 different projects. so we are just thrilled to be in the Jackson area.”

This year Spann Elementary was chosen for the company’s beautification project. “They pressure washed the building, they’ve painted they’ve just really done all of the aesthetics even we have flowers planted so were very excited,” says Nicole Menotti, Spann Elementary’s Principal. She also says, “we are so appreciative at the fact that they chose us, they have just done much needed repairs that we don’t always have time to do, and the yard, work and the staining.”

Washington says this is just part of the way the company runs as a whole,”we love community and we thought it was an awesome opportunity for us to be here.”