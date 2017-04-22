Today’s Weather Forecast for Saturday April 22, 2017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Will April showers ruin your outdoor plans today? Check out today’s forecast from WJTV’s Storm Team 12:

Saturday: April 22, 2017:

Good morning everyone and Happy Earth Day! We can see showers and thunderstorms move through just after lunchtime today. There is a slight risk of severe weather today so on a scale of one to six we are in the middle at a three. Our primary threats today are damaging winds gusting at or about 60mph and hail. Because we are in a slight risk for severe weather, we can’t rule out a possibility for an isolated tornado; however, the threat for tornadoes is low. This afternoon we will stick around the low 80s. Fortunately, we won’t see high 80s like we saw the past couple of days. Once the cold front moves through tonight, a high pressure will settle around eastern Texas. Both of these occurrences will set us up with great weather for the next few days. Tomorrow’s wake up weather will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s and a high in the MID 60s! Clouds will stay for another day before clearing out Monday. After today, our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be overnight Saturday into Sunday.