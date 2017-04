MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is struck by a train Saturday afternoon in Morton.

According to Police Chief Nicky Crapps, it happened on Highway 481 and Morris Tullos Drive.

The woman was taken to UMMC and is in critical condition.

Chief Crapps says according to witnesses the train was blowing its horn, but the woman did not move.

We’re told police are working to notify the woman’s relatives. Chief Crapps says the woman is not from the area.