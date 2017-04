VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old was found shot at a home on Ford Road.

According to Capt. Sandra Williams, police received a call around 12:25 Sunday afternoon.

We’re told a three-year-old boy died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators are currently interviewing people that were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

VPD is working to determine if the shooting was accidental.

At this time no arrests have been made.