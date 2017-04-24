Costco plans approved for Ridgeland area

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Costco plans for the Ridgeland area have been approved.

Mayor Gene McGee says the a court approved the plans and that it shows he and the board are very careful when making changes in zoning ordinance that are correct and legal.

Mayor McGee tells us this paves the way for quality development. Read his full statement below:

“This approval by the court confirms that the City of Ridgeland’s Mayor & Board are very careful to make changes in our zoning ordinance that are correct and totally legal. We are excited that this paves the way for quality development. We will continue to strive to make Ridgeland the best that it can be and provide the high quality of life that our citizens expect and deserve , while keeping taxes low.” – Mayor Gene McGee