Florence man charged with sexual battery, exploitation of a child

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies say they have charged a man with sexual battery and exploitation of a child.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said 60-year-old Ronnie Busby, of Florence, was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.

He was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

“Although these are allegations, it is disturbing when we got reports of a child being subjected to abuse, it’s inexcusable.”

