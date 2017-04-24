Former JCJC, Madison Central coach joins Ole Miss basketball staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jones County Junior College head coach Rahim Lockhart is the newest member of the Ole Miss basketball coaching staff.

RELEASE | Ole Miss All-American Rahim Lockhart Named Assistant Coach 📰 >> https://t.co/4ake41ITZF pic.twitter.com/8PmqMVChy8 — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) April 24, 2017

Lockhart spent three seasons at JCJC, compiling a record of 64-15. He led the Bobcats to the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament three straight times, making it to the NJCAA Tournament round of 16 last season.

“We are pleased to announce that Rahim is coming home to join our staff,” Rebel head coach Andy Kennedy said in a release. “From being an All-SEC player to establishing himself as an outstanding coach at the high school and junior college levels, I have seen Rahim develop into a coach that we feel can significantly impact our program. We are excited that he is rejoining his Ole Miss family in our efforts to continue to move this program forward.”

Before going to Jones County, Lockhart was the head coach at Madison Central High School. He led the Jaguars to a 6A North State title in 2013 before they fell to Murrah in the 6A state title game.

The Mendenhall native was also a successful player for the Rebels. As a senior in 2001, he was a third team All-American and a part of the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance. He played on three NCAA Tournament teams during his four-year career and ranks 27th in school history with 1,160 career points.