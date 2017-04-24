Go Red For Women Luncheon

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. But we can change that because 80% of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.
Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. Let’s get started.  Let’s unite. Together we are stronger and unstoppable.

Join us at GoRedForWomen.org and at this year’s Go Red For Women Event.

Thursday, May 4, 2017
10:30am – 1:00pm

Jackson Convention Complex
105 East Pascagoula Street
Jackson, Mississippi 39201

