JPD: 16-year-old accidentally shoots self near Mary C. Jones School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police say they are investigating an accidental shooting near Mary C. Jones School.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

We’re told the teen is in stable condition.

JPD said no children from the school were present where the incident happened.

No other injuries were reported.

