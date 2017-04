JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Cleanup begins this morning at a gas station after what appears to be a break-in overnight.

The glass to the main door of the business was shattered at the Sprint Mart / Shell gas station on Highway 80 at Westhaven Boulevard in Jackson.

After investigating for several hours police have left the scene. There is no official word on what, if anything, was taken from the store. Surveillance video is not available at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Closer look at the apparent break in at the sprint mart on highway 80. JPD just left the scene @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Aa4zCX8jzQ — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) April 24, 2017

In this video of of break in at sprint gas station on hwy 80 in Jackson, you can see and hear the broken glass still shattering @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ySHZdbZWce — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) April 24, 2017

JPD working an apparent break in at the Sprint gas station on hwy 80 near westhaven Blvd. @WJTV working to get more info pic.twitter.com/0BvWDGbkkY — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) April 24, 2017