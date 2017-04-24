Man wanted for shoplifting lawn mower from Madison Walmart

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) —  Madison Police Department needs your help identifying a person wanted in connection with a shoplifting case.

Police saind on April 13, a man wearing a a camouflage baseball cap, walked into the Walmart on Grandview Boulevard and stole a Snapper SP80 self-propelled lawn mower.

Officers said surveillance video showed the man loading the lawn mower into a dark colored 4 door pick-up truck that appeared to be a GMC or Chevrolet model.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s