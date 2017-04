CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Mississippi (WJTV) – Residents of Crystal Springs have an opportunity to attend a forum for mayoral and alderman candidates tonight.

The Crystal Springs High School Parent Teacher Student Association and Crystal Springs Ministerial Alliance are hosting the event at the New Zion Methodist Church. The event starts at 6:15pm on Monday, April 24, 2017. The church is located at: 101 Piazza Street in Crystal Springs.

Primary elections take place on May 2, 2017.