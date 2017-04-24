Meridian mayor attempts to break up baseball coaches fighting at Ridgeland park

(Video courtesy of Jackson Jambalaya)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Meridian Mayor Percy Bland tried to help break up a fight at a baseball game over the weekend.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said his officers went to Freedom Ridge Park on School Street Friday night to respond to a fight at the ball park.

Chief Neal said the coaches on two opposing teams, Leroi Gray of Clinton and Eric Johnson of Marion, got into an argument and one of the coaches was ejected from the game. The argument led to a physical altercation outside of the playing field.

Gray was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Chief Niel said Mayor Bland jumped in to try and break up the fight. A part of the fight was caught on video.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved.