MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.

The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

  • 39-year-old Emmanuel J. Hobson is wanted for failure to appear in court on the charges of statutory rape.
  • 35-year-old George Linson is wanted for failure to appear in court on the charge of aggravated assault.
  • 24-year-old Joseph Rippy is wanted for three counts aggravated drug trafficking

Anyone with information that can help authorities find these Most Wanted Suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

