MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies need your help finding these wanted suspects.
The suspects will be featured on this week’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 39-year-old Emmanuel J. Hobson is wanted for failure to appear in court on the charges of statutory rape.
- 35-year-old George Linson is wanted for failure to appear in court on the charge of aggravated assault.
- 24-year-old Joseph Rippy is wanted for three counts aggravated drug trafficking
Anyone with information that can help authorities find these Most Wanted Suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
