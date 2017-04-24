Stokes discusses changing ownership of Union Station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman held a news conference Monday to discuss changing ownership of Union Station from Jackson Redevelopment Authority to the City of Jackson.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says the city must take all necessary steps to save Union Station.

“JRA is a subset of the City of Jackson, and we need to help them. They realize they cannot do it,” Stokes said. “They can’t sit back and keep going down the wrong road where they cannot really manage this facility in the proper manner.”

He said the Redevelopment Authority does not have the manpower to fix up Union Station. He said there are leaky roofs, cracks in glass doors and much more. He said that the City of Jackson’s maintenance department could make repairs faster than JRA.